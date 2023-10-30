CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We saw some record-breaking warmth over the weekend, with some towns getting close to 80 degrees.

We’re not expecting any 80-degree days in November unfortunately. But we could definitely see some more rain and potentially snow.

October continued on a trend of wet weekends and warmer weather. Michael Rawlins from the Climate Research Center suggests that our warming climate could see this trend continue, “Essentially with a warmer atmosphere, the conditions are there for extreme events to occur. When storms roll through when the right dynamics are in place. This is simply the result of a warmer atmosphere holding more moisture.”

November historically doesn’t see much snow, averaging about two and a half inches of snow a year and only a small flurry last year. While it may not snow, we can still expect rain and below-freezing overnight temperatures through next month.