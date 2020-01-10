Record warmth possible this weekend

(WWLP) – Winter started snowy, but ever since we’ve had a lot of mild air lately and it’s only getting warmer.

Here’s the setup for an incredibly mild weekend here in western Massachusetts:

We look at the jet stream which is an area of strong winds high in the sky. It serves as the storm track and also the dividing line between warmth to the south of the jet stream and cold to the north.

The jet stream takes a huge dip to the west bringing in a lot of cold to the western 2/3rds of the country, whereas in the east it surges north allowing plenty of mild air to come into New England.

Of course, warmth like this during this time of year never lasts too long.

During the day on Sunday, the mild air of the morning gets replaced by cooler temperatures as we head through the afternoon. It never really gets that cold, but it does get cooler.

High-temperature records this weekend may be broken.

The record high at Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee on Saturday is 58 degrees set in 1975 and 1980.

The record high for Sunday is 60 degrees set all the way back in 2018 and we’ll be close to record-breaking warmth both days!