Recovery underway in quake-rattled California

by: NBC's Dan Scheneman

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) Southern California is beginning to switch from rescue to recovery mode after being shaken by two powerful earthquakes.

In the city of Ridgecrest, near the epicenter, residents waited in long lines for pizza Sunday. A Little Caesars was one of the few restaurants that was open.

Throughout the region there are damaged homes and cracked roads. Officials insist the danger is not over.

“We would ask you not to put yourself in the crack, because as amazing at it looks don’t put yourself in harm’s way,” Kern County Communications Director Megan Person warned.

A hospital that was evacuated set up makeshift medical tents for patients who need help.

Fortunately, water systems are still fully operational, and other county services are expected to resume shortly.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/32eWpne

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

