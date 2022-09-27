MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP)– The American Red Cross is sending hundreds of volunteers and workers trained in disaster relief to Florida in anticipation of need due to Hurricane Ian, including some from Massachusetts.

The organization currently has disaster supplies in place with more relief supplies in transit.

“When a storm is coming, the Red Cross relies on the volunteers who have been trained to care for and shelter people displaced by storms,” said Holly Grant, CEO of the Red Cross of Massachusetts. “Hurricanes are rare here in Massachusetts but winter storms, sadly, are not. With a few hours of training, you can help your neighbors be ready for whatever the weather brings. Please consider joining us as a Red Cross disaster volunteer.”

The Red Cross is available to respond to requests from state and local emergency management for food, water, shelter and medical support.

Residents leaving the hurricane impact area can find information for open Red Cross shelters on their website, the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).