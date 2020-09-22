Red Flag Warning: High brush fire risk today

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 9am-9pm for ALL of western Massachusetts.

A Red Flag Warning means dry conditions and breezy conditions could lead to a quick spread of any brush fires that start. Make sure you dispose of smoking materials properly and use extreme caution with any open flame or flammable material.

Today’s breeze will continue through tonight and tomorrow. The increase in wind is due to Hurricane Teddy passing to our east and an area of high pressure to our west. As we are in the middle the difference in pressure is causing a northerly wind that may gust up to 25 MPH.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track the conditions today.