CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Friday evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring, any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.

Dry weather and gusty winds will result in potentially critical fire weather conditions. There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, which will be windy and cooler. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s and winds could gust up around 30 mph.

The wind and dry conditions will increase the brush fire danger. It is best not to do any outdoor burning.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and a cold and breezy night. Lows will drop down into the 20s.

