CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday for favorable conditions to support brush fire activity.

A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect for all of western Massachusetts through Wednesday evening for the increased risk of brush fire activity. A red flag warning is the highest level of caution issued by the national weather service and is issued when dry conditions meet high wind speeds.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring, any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.

Dry weather and gusty winds will result in potentially critical fire weather conditions. Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, with a dry wind from the west. Fire danger will be high, so try not to burn outdoors and be responsible with smoking materials.

It will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

The warning is in effect for the entire state, except the Cape and islands. It also includes all of Connecticut and Rhode Island. Northern New England remains under a fire watch, one level of severity below where we are.

