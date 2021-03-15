Red Flag Warning issued for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Red Flag Warning is in effect for western Massachusetts until 9 p.m. for windy and dry conditions increasing the risk for brush fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring, any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.

Red flag warning in effect tomorrow from 7am – 5pm. Strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation will result in elevated fire danger. Any fires may spread rapidly over areas with NO SNOW PACK. Outdoor burning is not recommended. pic.twitter.com/73PtRHEI8W — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 12, 2021

It is currently open burning season in the commonwealth but it’s important to keep the fire small and obtain a permit. Many cities and towns don’t allow open burning during high-risk fire days so check with your local fire department before burning this weekend.

Sunny skies will prevail all day, but so will the strong breeze. Highs will reach the upper 20s and low 30s, but with wind gusts near 30 mph it’ll feel like the teens during the warmest part of the day.

Evening temperatures will drop back into the teens and the wind will start to subside with mostly clear skies. Early Tuesday morning, lows will drop to 10-14 degrees.

