(WWLP) – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Massachusetts except Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard from 10:00 A.M. through 7:00 P.M. Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when “critical fire weather conditions” are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Any fires that start under these conditions could spread rapidly, and become difficult to put out.

Persistent dry conditions combined with sustained winds of 10-20 MPH and gusts of up to 30 MPH could make it easier for fires to spread Tuesday.