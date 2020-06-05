Relief from heat, humidity on its way this weekend

1  of  2
by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chances are you’ve had your air conditioner running quite a bit over the last few days.

Summer heat and humidity has moved up from the south and will be with us into the start of the weekend. A cold front will move down out of Canada though and that will bring some cooler and drier air in as we head into Saturday night and Sunday.

This weekend will also bring us the chance for some thunderstorms as well. The humidity forecast shows we start with dew points in the 60s this Saturday, but they’ll drop down into the 40s and 50s as we head into Sunday and for the start of the work week.

So you’ll be able to give the air conditioners a break and open up the windows and let the cooler drier air in Saturday night and Sunday.

