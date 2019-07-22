Relief from the weekend’s high 90s

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We got some relief from the heat today.

The hottest three day stretch of 2019 so far has come and gone. At Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee we hit 93 on Friday, and 96 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, falling short of 100s at our official western Massachusetts reporting sites this weekend, but it was close.

That type of heat is now over as we’ve gone from hot to near normal.

We were so hot over the weekend thanks to high pressure to our southeast, pumping high heat from the southwest. But we had a cold front slide through the area Sunday into Monday. A cold front is the leading edge of cooler air that brought lower temperatures and a drop in humidity to the area into Monday, pushing the highest temperatures farther to the south while lacking necessary ingredients to develop storms as that cooler air arrived.

It still leaves us warm, but the high heat and humidity has been pushed south of us for the time being, so we get a break from the 90s for now.

