Remember to clean your sidewalks of snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With very few exceptions, the roads are basically clear from this weekend’s storm. But there are some areas that you still need to be careful like sidewalks.

Because this storm was on a weekend, people largely stayed home and Dr. Roose said doing that prevented more injuries during the storm. However, that snow has not melted so if you’re walking around parts of the sidewalks may not be plowed or have any salt.

Dr. Roose said if you’re not careful that can lead to injuries, something they see in the emergency department at Mercy Medical Center.

“Take precautions and as an emergency department we’re here to always treat you as primary care providers, we’re here to evaluate you. Haven’t seen any big changes yet significantly, but you know it’s winter time and we expect that that’s going to happen.” Dr. Robert Roose, Mercy Medical Center

According to Northampton police, the owner of the house, lot, or land is responsible for clearing snow from the sidewalk within 24 hours including covering with sand or some other suitable substance in the event ice may have formed.

With some warmer weather slated for later this week, you shouldn’t just be looking down at the sidewalks,

but up. Roofs and awnings where snow piled up can start melting which can lead to snow, ice, or water falling onto the ground.