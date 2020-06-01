Remembering the 2011 tornado that hit western Massachusetts 9 years ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine years ago an EF-3 tornado tore through western Massachusetts carving a 39-mile path of destruction from Westfield to Charlton and killing three people.

The June 1, 2011 tornado hit Springfield’s East Forest Park neighborhood the hardest. Numerous people were injured, including 300 people in Springfield.

Destruction was widespread, with the Merrick section of West Springfield, the South End, East Forest Park, Sixteen Acres sections of Springfield, and the center of Monson being particularly hard-hit.

There was also massive tree damage and the destruction of homes in Westfield, Wilbraham, and Brimfield. More than 500 people lost their homes. In total, the tornado caused an estimated $140 million in damages.

The people of in the East Forest Park section of Springfield have rebuilt their homes but never quite replaced all the trees that were lost. On October 5, 2018, the Greening the Gateway Cities Program was launched to fund the planting of 2,400 trees to replace the ones lost during the tornado. Nearly one hundred other homeowners signed up to have trees planted in their backyards.

22News Storm Team Meterologist Adam Strzempko will be covering the impact the tornado has had on western Massachusetts residents since.

Some of the important facts about the June 1st tornado if you’ve forgotten the specifics of it: