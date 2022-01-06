REMINDER: Clear mailboxes and fire hydrants of snow

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With incoming snow, a reminder to keep your mailboxes and fire hydrants cleared of snow.

The Postmaster of Boston saying the postal service values safety and service equally, so if your mailman can’t physically reach your mailbox safely, you could miss out on some mail.

Also, fire officials are reminding you to shovel out nearby fire hydrants, as it could save firefighters precious seconds during a fire. They’re asking for the area around the hydrant to be shoveled around 4 feet, as well as a path to the street.

When it comes time to start shoveling, remember to take it slow and be careful. According to the National Institutes of Health, each year there are more than 11,000 injuries from shoveling snow, including 100 deaths.

Experts recommend pushing the snow, and moving it to the side. Scooping it up and lifting it to throw can strain your heart. Lift smaller and lighter loads of snow and be careful not to lift with your back. Finally, take frequent breaks when shoveling.