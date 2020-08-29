Remnants of Laura bringing much-needed rain to western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The remnants of once-hurricane Laura brought some moisture and instability to the northeast, which helped produce some much-needed rain and storms on Saturday. But there’s a reason Laura weakened once it reached over land, from a powerful Category 4 hurricane making landfall in Louisiana, to now just remnants of the once-powerful storm.

Warm water is the biggest fuel for hurricanes, so that’s why they always weaken once they reach over land.

Isaias was a different story, as it made landfall over southern North Carolina, but paralleled the coast until it reached Connecticut and Massachusetts. And since it kept close contact with the Atlantic Ocean, it kept up its energy, reaching New England as a tropical storm.

That led to tremendous damage, primarily wind damage that left some Massachusetts residents without power for days.