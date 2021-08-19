Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred landed on 1991 hurricane anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought heavy rain to western Massachusetts Thursday morning.

It’s also the anniversary of a hurricane that made landfall in southern New England 30-years-ago.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused flash flooding all across western Massachusetts this morning, but the last hurricane to make landfall here in New England occurred on August 19, 1991. Hurricane Bob passed over Block Island, Rhode Island. 6 deaths occurred in Connecticut and the total damage from the hurricane here in New England was around $680 million.

We are also about a week away from the 10th anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene that caused major flooding all across western Massachusetts. Some of the worst damage occurred in Shelburne Falls along the Deerfield River.

Of course, right now, we are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Henri.