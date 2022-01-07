Remove snow from around your vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts saw it’s first significant snowstorm of the season Friday and with it comes a reminder to clear your vents of snow.

If you don’t you clear your vents around your home from the snow you could end up getting carbon monoxide poisoning. The State Fire Marshal’s office is reminding you that when you’re removing the snow from your driveway, don’t let it pile up and block your dryer and exhaust vents.

Lt. Tony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Dept. said, “CO, or Carbon monoxide, poisoning is going to occur when those vents are blocked so any of your home appliances like heat dryers for instance, boilers and things like that, those combust and create carbon monoxide, which can build in the house and cause an emergency.”

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas and is the leading cause of deadly poisoning. It’s important to test your carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they’re working properly. If your carbon monoxide detector does go off, you should go outside and call 911.

Also you should dig out any fire hydrants that are near your home. It can save the fire department a lot of time if there is a fire.