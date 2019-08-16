Report: July was the hottest month on record this year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to NOAA, July was the hottest month on record.

We experienced three heat waves in the Springfield area during the month of July, with temperatures making it up into the 90s for three or more days in a row.

But we weren’t the only ones that experienced the scorching heat.

The average temperatures across the globe for July was 1.71 degrees above the 20th Century average of 60.4 degrees, making it the hottest July in the 140-year record.

The last five Julys — from 2015 to 2019 — have been the warmest on record.

According to the “State of the Climate in 2018” report, last year was the fourth warmest year on record. The report also found that greenhouse gas concentrations once again broke records set the previous year.