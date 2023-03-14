CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some communities across western Massachusetts have received more than a foot of snow Tuesday morning!
22News is working for you with reports of total snowfalls across the state. These totals may change as more snow continues to fall Tuesday.
Berkshire County
- 20.5″ – Windsor
- 10″ – Colrain
Franklin County
- 24″ – Hawley
Hampshire County
- 20″ – Plainfield
- 13″ – Westhampton
- 12″ – Goshen
- 12″ – Chesterfield
Hampden County
- 16″ – Blandford
- 8″ – Southwick
- 5.75″ – Feeding Hills
This list will be update as 22News receives more reports.