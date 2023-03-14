CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some communities across western Massachusetts have received more than a foot of snow Tuesday morning!

22News is working for you with reports of total snowfalls across the state. These totals may change as more snow continues to fall Tuesday.

Berkshire County

  • 20.5″ – Windsor 
  • 10″ – Colrain

Franklin County

  • 24″ – Hawley

Hampshire County

  • 20″ – Plainfield 
  • 13″ – Westhampton
  • 12″ – Goshen 
  • 12″ – Chesterfield 

Hampden County

  • 16″ – Blandford
  • 8″ – Southwick
  • 5.75″ – Feeding Hills

This list will be update as 22News receives more reports.