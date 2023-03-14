CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some communities across western Massachusetts have received more than a foot of snow Tuesday morning!

22News is working for you with reports of total snowfalls across the state. These totals may change as more snow continues to fall Tuesday.

Berkshire County

20.5″ – Windsor

10″ – Colrain

Franklin County

24″ – Hawley

Hampshire County

20″ – Plainfield

13″ – Westhampton

12″ – Goshen

12″ – Chesterfield

Hampden County

16″ – Blandford

8″ – Southwick

5.75″ – Feeding Hills

This list will be update as 22News receives more reports.