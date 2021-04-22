Residents clean up after Wednesday’s strong storm

(WWLP) – Residents in western Massachusetts were cleaning up Thursday after powerful winds swept through the region Wednesday.

Trees and power lines came down in several towns, some even landing on houses.

At the height of the outage, MEMA reported more than 2,000 customers were without power, most of those outages were in Hampshire County, but all four western Massachusetts counties were impacted.

DPW crews and homeowners were quick to begin clean-up efforts.

Despite the outages, there were no accidents or injuries reported.