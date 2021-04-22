Residents clean up after Wednesday’s strong storm

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Residents in western Massachusetts were cleaning up Thursday after powerful winds swept through the region Wednesday. 

Trees and power lines came down in several towns, some even landing on houses. 

At the height of the outage, MEMA reported more than 2,000 customers were without power, most of those outages were in Hampshire County, but all four western Massachusetts counties were impacted.

DPW crews and homeowners were quick to begin clean-up efforts.  

Despite the outages, there were no accidents or injuries reported. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today