Residents cool off at local beaches during excessive heat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday night in western Massachusetts.

The thermometer may have said 90s Thursday, but feel-like temperatures made it to 100 with the oppressive humidity. It was a good day to be indoors with the air conditioning running but also to go for a swim. Some families who wanted to get out of the house went to Chicopee Memorial State Park for a beach day.

As one swimmer told 22News, going in the water was a necessity. “It’s beautiful it has cool spots and warm spots but it feels really nice. I like the weather unlike a lot of people,” said Sharon Balcom of Chicopee.

Besides swimming, finding shade of course is important both to cool off and take breaks from the sun. And of course, staying hydrated is key to prevent heat illness. Every time you sweat, you’re losing water.