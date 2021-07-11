Residents enjoy a break from the rain before more heads to western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are 11 days into the month of July and it’s rained just about every single day.

This current weather pattern that our area has been under has not been all that enjoyable. Many people are sick of the rain and more is coming in the next seven days. This past weekend, there were some dry times of the day that allowed for people to get outside and enjoy some fresh air.

Chicopee resident Christine Ashton was able to get out while it was dry this weekend, “It’s so great to get out and be out without getting soaking wet!”

Thunderstorms rattled the region this past Tuesday and Wednesday while rain soaked the area on Friday from Tropical Storm Elsa. In the past 11 days, the area has seen almost seven inches of rain, which is well above our above average for this year.

Many people took time on Sunday to go to the park to try and enjoy the nice bit of dry weather before more rain moves in on Monday.

Dog owners like Ashton are happy about this dry weather too, as it makes walking the dog much easier, “In the rain it’s a mess, trying to walk her and bring her back in.”

As we head into this week, more rain showers are expected. Keep an eye to the forecast though, as we could have some periods of dry weather come later in the week.