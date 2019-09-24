Residents enjoy summer-like weather on first day of fall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the first day of fall, but it felt far from it.

Fall officially started 3:50 a.m. Monday, but it’s feeling more like mid-summer. The forecast? The mid to upper 80s, the historical record is 89 degrees set in 1970…so Monday was a contender.

Compare that to the record low of 33 degrees in 1947. This is extremely warm for this time of year, the average high temperature is only 70 degrees.

We were also very warm Monday morning, with lows in the 60s, the average low is 48 degrees. This will be the fourth day in a row we’ve had high temperatures in the 80s. So why are we so warm?

Blame the jet stream. It’s a bit stretched out, it’s missing those curves you normally see. So, it’s creating a direct current of very warm, and humid, air from the southwest all the way into western Massachusetts.

We are expecting a cool down tomorrow after the cold front passes.