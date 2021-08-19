Residents not concerned about Tropical Storm Henri despite its potential to become hurricane

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tropical storm Henri is expected to strengthen hurricane status, and it could impact Massachusetts beginning Sunday.

Well, there is still some uncertainty about its track, but at this point, it is expected to impact the Cape and the islands the most. So, local people do not seem too worried about the bad weather. It is no surprise to western Massachusetts that we could see even more rain this weekend. This summer is one of the wettest on record, so many people aren’t too worried about it.

“We’ve had a month of rain. “So, kind of but not really,” said Kate Robinson.

Despite even more potential bad weather for the weekend, people are already looking past it, saying there is plenty of summer left.

“September has been so nice that we still hit up the beach in September,” said Robinson.

If you did plan on heading to the Cape or the Islands this weekend it might be best to reschedule. While meteorologists say the track of Tropical Storm Henri is hard to predict, it will most definitely bring hurricane-force winds, measurable rain, and potential coastal flooding.

As Tropical Storm Henri moves up the east coast with the potential to become a hurricane, Eversource said it’s ready to respond to any potential impacts customers in Massachusetts will face. The company is closely monitoring the storm and preparing for various scenarios.

“We have been closely watching multiple storm forecasts for several days, and we’re actively engaged in our emergency response preparedness efforts so that, if necessary, we’re ready to respond and quickly restore power for our customers,” stated Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Doug Foley.

As of right now, ferries to the islands are cancelled, but it could be an option in the next few days.