Watch Live
Last Day to Donate Toys for Tots: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby
Closings and Delays
South Hadley Public Schools

Residents prepare for another round of snow

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – People are preparing for another round of winter weather to hit western Massachusetts early Tuesday morning.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday as accumulating snow, plus an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain could make for some slippery travel.

Most, if not all of the snow has already melted from our snowstorm at the beginning of the month when many towns picked up as much as 16 inches of snow.

Weather Alert: Accumulating snow and wintry mix for Tuesday

Residents were out Monday at Ace Hardware in South Hadley, stocking up on winter essentials.

“People coming in for ice melt, shovels and scrapers here in our South Hadley store and most of our stores, we have just been replenished with ice melt and shovels so we have plenty on hand since the last storm.”

-John Martin, Manager at South Hadley Ace Hardware

Some cities and towns have already announced parking bans to go into effect, including Amherst, Granby, and Springfield.

MassDOT is reminding drivers to take it slow on the roads tomorrow morning when the roads are expected to be at there worst.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Parking Bans

More Parking Bans

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets