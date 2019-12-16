Residents prepare for another round of snow

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – People are preparing for another round of winter weather to hit western Massachusetts early Tuesday morning.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday as accumulating snow, plus an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain could make for some slippery travel.

Most, if not all of the snow has already melted from our snowstorm at the beginning of the month when many towns picked up as much as 16 inches of snow.

Residents were out Monday at Ace Hardware in South Hadley, stocking up on winter essentials.

“People coming in for ice melt, shovels and scrapers here in our South Hadley store and most of our stores, we have just been replenished with ice melt and shovels so we have plenty on hand since the last storm.” -John Martin, Manager at South Hadley Ace Hardware

Some cities and towns have already announced parking bans to go into effect, including Amherst, Granby, and Springfield.

MassDOT is reminding drivers to take it slow on the roads tomorrow morning when the roads are expected to be at there worst.