Residents react to first significant snowstorm of the season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Typically by now we’ve had a few snowstorms, but this year winter has gotten off to a slow start.

If you’re a snow lover then you’re probably thrilled with the snow we finally just picked up. Most people 22News talked to seemed pretty happy to see the snow.

“I think it’s beautiful, I think it’s a beautiful break. I think everybody’s been a little bit down lately and with Christmas and the holidays, it’s a nice way to bring in some freshness you know,” said Jade Roy of Chicopee.

“I love the snow, I grew up with the snow I love it, I rather have snow than hot any day,” said Troy Fraser of Chicopee.

“I love the snow. I grew up in northern Maine where there is a lot more snow, so I’m accustomed to it for the most part,” said Adrian Fraser of Chicopee.

Here in western Massachusetts, most areas picked up between two and five inches of snow and many people spent the morning clearing the snow from their driveways and from their cars.

While most of the main roads were in good shape, many of the side streets were still snow covered making for some slippery conditions.