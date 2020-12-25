Residents shop, stock up supplies to prepare for Christmas storm

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve this year had the added pressure of preparing for a Christmas storm.

David Gladden of Springfield was purchasing last-minute grocery items at Stop and Shop in West Springfield. He told 22News he recently had his roof replaced, which is giving him some sense of relief.

“The old roof was giving me trouble it was leaking so I am glad I took care of that,” said Gladden. “I look for the storms to come and I prepare for them and I just stay prepared for everything.”

The storm is expected to pack a punch, bringing with it strong wind gusts, which could lead to power outages. Tom Bowlen of West Springfield said he may have to fire up his home generator.

“We just make sure that we have a generator on standby,” said Bowlen. “It’s fortunate that it’s rain and not snow. Hopefully, there won’t be too many outages and people can still enjoy Christmas.”

It’s a good idea to have an emergency plan in place. Stock up on food, water, and medications. And keep flashlights and extra batteries handy. Also look out for your elderly family members, neighbors, and others.