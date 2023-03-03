AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow in the forecast is your cue to take stock of whatever you’ll need in the way of snow-fighting equipment and strategy.

At Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam customers shopping Friday stocked up on the tools they’ll need to fend off the incoming snow.

22News spoke to Manager Bob Parent about what supplies could be crucial. “You want to make sure you have your ice melt and your shovel accessible and handy and maybe even have your snow brush inside the house to clean off the car before you get into the car.”

Springfield’s Public Works Director Chris Cignoli told 22News to make sure you are prepared for sloppy, slushy conditions across the region.