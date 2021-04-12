Residents urged to conserve water as western Massachusetts enters mild drought

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With precipitation below normal, state officials have officially deemed western Massachusetts in a mild drought.

People are urged to conserve water, especially as we enter the growing season. This means residents and businesses should reduce water use, plant only native and drought resistance plants, and limit outdoor watering to no more than one day a week.

While this is nothing to be alarmed about, people should follow these guidelines to help prevent a more severe drought.

22News Meteorologist Brian Lapis noted, “Precipitation for the entire month of April is 3.7 inches and we are at .19 inches of precipitation so far, and here we are on April 12th, so we are almost halfway through the month and we just have a tiny fraction of what we should have.”

Some places in western Massachusetts are anywhere between 5 and 15 inches below average precipitation for the entire year.