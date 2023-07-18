CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last week, the state has seen a large amount of rain which caused flooding and extensive damage to properties as well as homes. The Massachusetts Emergency Agency (MEMA) has shared resources available for local businesses and residents that were affected by the recent flooding.

MEMA provides important information for local residents before, during and after disaster events. If you are in need of critical but non-emergency help during a disaster, you can call Mass 211 by dialing 2-1-1. If you are ever in an immediate threat to your life, you should call 9-1-1.

Debris Removal

A hotline through the Crisis Cleanup Home will be available this week to help anyone in need of cleanup after flooding occurred in their area. Volunteer groups are expected to be working through this Friday. Their work will include removing fallen trees, mold mitigation, tarping roofs, flooring, drywall removal and appliance removal. If you are looking for help, you can call 844-965-1386.

Mental Health

Some people affected by flooding may have experienced emotional distress. If you are in need of help, the Disaster Distress Hotline, a national hotline for year-round disaster crisis counseling, is available 24/7 to all residents in the United States. The hotline is toll-free and multilingual. You can call or text 1-800-985-5990.

Financial Help

The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers loans to qualified homeowners for repairs to their homes. Homeowners must meet specific criteria for loans or grants, you can find out if you’re eligible on the USDA website.

Financial counseling is also available to help residents rebuilding their life after a disaster:

National Counselors Available By Phone Project Porchlight 877-833-1742 Operation Hope 888-387-4673



Unemployment

Anyone that may have been unemployed due to flooding can find assistance on the Mass.gov website.

Other Resources Available

The recent flooding has not been declared a federal disaster, so assistance from FEMA may not be available for Massachusetts residents.