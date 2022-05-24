CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the dry and warm weather we saw Tuesday and dry conditions expected to continue tomorrow, brush fires are again a risk across western Massachusetts.

With the dry weather, we have seen today and gonna be seeing again tomorrow we are now under a moderate risk for brush fires. We have been seeing low humidity and that will continue along with the warm temperatures in the 70s which are some of the key ingredients for brush fire risks.

Even tho we didn’t see too much of winds today, it only takes a slight breeze to spark and ember and start a brush fire. So as a reminder, remember to properly displace any of your smoking devices along with never leaving any fires unattended.