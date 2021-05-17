Risk of swimming in cold water

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The warmer weather that is expected this week will make people want to cool down, whether that means turning on the AC or jumping into a cool body of water.

This is the time of the year that temperatures start to warm up and people are eager to get outside and enjoy this nice weather. Temperatures are expected to get near 80 degrees later this week, and the urge to return to the water is going to be much greater.

“Even though it’s warm outside and temperatures are starting to warm up obviously it takes a little longer for the water temperatures to warm up and with that hypothermia over an extended period of time is a concern and it can sneak up on you.”

Before heading out for a swim, it is important to understand that body of water, and all of the risks it includes.

“Water temperatures are not as warm this time of year as they are in the middle of the summer.”

Early season swimming and boating also comes with dangers of higher rivers and debris.

“It’s important, heads ups, there is some debris floating down the river. The water still hasn’t settled down yet. So heads up and it’s important to understand where you’re negotiating.”

Cold water can also cause immediate panic, fear or stress which all impair clear thinking and decision making. Before going out on the water, be sure to check the temperatures both in the water, and outside.

Rip currents or rising river levels can also cause immersion in cold water, which can heighten your risk. If you, or someone else gets submerged in cold water, call 911 immediately.