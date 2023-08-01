CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As of August 1st, it is now entering the middle half of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As the start of the month of August, it is getting into the most active period of hurricane season and why the season has not been too active yet, there are still a few areas we continue to watch.

One system the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on is Invest 96-L in the central Atlantic. While this system has no threat to us here in the United States or any land in general, it does have a medium risk of tropical development over the next 7 days which could create some rough surf along the East Coast beaches.

August is the month where we see the biggest increase in tropical activity with September being the peak of hurricane season.