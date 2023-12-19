CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A River Flood Warning is in effect on Tuesday for the Connecticut River for Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden County, as well as for the Westfield River in Westfield.

According to the National Weather Service, the Connecticut River may overtop the flood dike in some areas. A flood dike is used to hold back water and is usually made of earth. Significant flooding will impact Northampton, Easthampton, Hadley, and South Hadley.

Low-lying residential areas in the area of the river will become inundated and various road closures will occur.

Flooding associated with backwater from the Connecticut River will continue to impact Hatfield. Flooding will affect a large portion of the Oxbow in Northampton. Flood waters will also reach Route 5, a portion of which may be impassable.

Tuesday’s 7 am temperatures will be in the 30s. It will be a partly to mostly sunny, dry & breezy day. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday night will see a gradual clearing with lows in the mid to low 20s.

Wednesday is the start of a sunny stretch with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Dry weather continues through the rest of the week.

