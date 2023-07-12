CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Connecticut River for Thompsonville, Connecticut, and from just south of the Holyoke Dam up to the Vermont state line until further notice.

Heavy rain over the last couple of days here in western Massachusetts and to the north in Vermont will continue to cause the river to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is expected along the river through the end of the week. Stay away from the river and if you live near the river you should be ready to seek higher ground if flooding occurs. Areas that can expect minor to moderate flooding along the Connecticut River include:

Agawam

Longmeadow

Holyoke

South Hadley

Northampton

Hadley

Hatfield

Sunderland

Whately

Montague

There could be some areas of patchy fog around Wednesday morning, otherwise, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, especially in Berkshire and Franklin Counties. Highs will be up around 90 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny, warm, and more humid with highs in the upper 80s. There will be the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Friday is looking mostly cloudy and unsettled with more showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the return of more showers and storms for the end of the week.