CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a river flood warning for parts of the Deerfield River for Monday afternoon.

From Monday afternoon to midnight, the Deerfield River in Charlemont is at risk of minor flooding. As of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the NWS reported river levels at 6.5 feet. The river is expected to reach up to 10.6 feet Monday afternoon. River levels near 11 feet have the possibility of flooding areas surrounding the river.

Areas that have the potential for flooding on Monday include low lying farmlands next to the river, West Hawley Road, Route 2, Zoar Road and the Mohawk Park Campground. The river peak in this area hasn’t reached this high since November 26, 1950 when there was a crest of 10.5 feet.

The West Deerfield River also has the potential for flooding in West Deerfield. As of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the river levels are at 8.9 feet. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage by late Monday morning to 10.7 feet.

Areas that have the potential for flooding include portions of Stillwater Road near I-91, Pogues Hole Road, Round Pond Road, Broughams Pond Road, Little Meadow Road, recreational fields and some parking lots close to the Deerfield River, farmland and some farm houses near the river.

There is also a river flood warning for the Hoosic River in Williamstown until late Monday night. Water levels were reported at 8.3 feet on Monday morning and are expected to rise above flood levels in the afternoon.

