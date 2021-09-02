Rivers, brooks running high in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield River was high and fast moving Thursday morning after more than 4-inches of rain fell in Westfield Wednesday night.

“It was a lot of water,” said Chad Sico, who lives in Westfield.

The Westfield River was over flowing its banks, and submerging an island that sits in the middle of it in Huntington. Trees that usually shade dirt and grass were seen swaying in the water.

Westfield River running high and fast Thursday morning.

Munn Brook also was running very high Thursday morning. The water from Munn Brook completely overtook a backyard on Loomis Street.

A backyard on Loomis Street completely flooded from Munn Brook.

“This is not an everyday occurrence,” said Sico. “This is the first time I’ve seen it like this this year. It looks like the river banks are going to erode away, there’s so much water, the whole gully is filled up.”

Further down Loomis Street, front yards were turned into ponds as sewers tried to keep up with the flowing water.