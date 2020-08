Route 181 in Belchertown. Image sent to 22News via Report It.

(WWLP) – Most major roadways are open in eastern Hampden and Hampshire County Monday morning, but some roads remain impassable due to damage from storms that came through the area Sunday night.

Here is a listing of some significant road closures in the area:

BELCHERTOWN

Franklin St. (Route 181) between 200-300 Franklin Street

PALMER

Multiple side streets blocked off; no major roadways closed

WARE