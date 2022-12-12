AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It might be a slick morning commute for some as communities across the region are waking up to snow-covered roads here in western Massachusetts.

Our 22News Storm Tracker takes a look at the current conditions. Roads are covered with snow and beneath is ice. Be careful when traveling from your house to your car.

Plows have been working through the night to get major highways and roads clear for drivers. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time this morning to clear the snow off your vehicle, including the roof.

If you have your car in a garage, make sure you have the garage door open if you’re heating your car up before the drive. If your commute takes you on the highway, skip cruise control this morning, as the setting can be dangerous to use on slippery surfaces.

You will need to drive slower than normal, and use caution when switching lanes, snow can build up and it can be extra slippery. Give more space than normal between other vehicles