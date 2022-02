(WWLP) – Road conditions Friday night are a lot better than they were Friday morning.

Drivers had to deal with snow and sleet covered roads for much of the day Friday. MassDOT deployed more than 2,200 pieces of equipment to treat the snow and ice from today’s storm. Speed limits were dropped to 40 mph on I-90 for tractor trailers, and special permit vehicles also faced restrictions.

Speed limits are back to normal and most of the roads have been cleared.