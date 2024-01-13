CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As western Massachusetts is hit with another storm this weekend, all this rain could lead to issues on the road.

The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain, light wintry mix, and wind.

With more rain and wind on the way, a Flood Watch is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties through Saturday evening, and a High Wind Warning from 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday for Berkshire County. View the video player above for Saturday’s weather forecast.

The National Weather Service says that it is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters as it takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just two feet of water to carry away SUVs and trucks, according to the Automobile Association (AA).

Driving through standing water can hinder brakes, cause hydroplaning, and even damage a car’s electrical systems. For anyone traveling on Saturday, AA lists several things that you can do to stay safe on the road:

Try to avoid standing water if possible

Don’t drive into flood water that’s moving or more than 4 inches deep and let approaching cars pass first

Drive slowly and steadily so you don’t make a bow wave

Keep the car moving and be sure to avoid any stalling

Test your brakes as soon as possible afterward

If you get stuck in flood water, wait in the car and call for help

Keep headlights turned on

Use fog lights if needed, but switch them off once visibility improves

Leave twice as much space between you and the vehicle in front

If the steering feels light due to hydroplaning, ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually

In case your vehicle breaks down, don’t lift the hood while the rain continues as wet electrical systems can make it harder to start the engine

