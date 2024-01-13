CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As western Massachusetts is hit with another storm this weekend, all this rain could lead to issues on the road.
The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain, light wintry mix, and wind.
With more rain and wind on the way, a Flood Watch is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties through Saturday evening, and a High Wind Warning from 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday for Berkshire County. View the video player above for Saturday’s weather forecast.
The National Weather Service says that it is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters as it takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just two feet of water to carry away SUVs and trucks, according to the Automobile Association (AA).
Driving through standing water can hinder brakes, cause hydroplaning, and even damage a car’s electrical systems. For anyone traveling on Saturday, AA lists several things that you can do to stay safe on the road:
- Try to avoid standing water if possible
- Don’t drive into flood water that’s moving or more than 4 inches deep and let approaching cars pass first
- Drive slowly and steadily so you don’t make a bow wave
- Keep the car moving and be sure to avoid any stalling
- Test your brakes as soon as possible afterward
- If you get stuck in flood water, wait in the car and call for help
- Keep headlights turned on
- Use fog lights if needed, but switch them off once visibility improves
- Leave twice as much space between you and the vehicle in front
- If the steering feels light due to hydroplaning, ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually
- In case your vehicle breaks down, don’t lift the hood while the rain continues as wet electrical systems can make it harder to start the engine
22News began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow WWLP-22News on X @WWLP22News and Facebook.