Roads affected by icy conditions in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Icy roads due to freezing rain and sleet across Massachusetts are impacting travel conditions.

MassDOT has reduced the speed limit to 40 MPH from the NY border to Logan Airport in Boston. A travel ban is also in place for tractor trailers, tandem trucks, & special permit vehicle on I-90.

A 22News viewer in Turners Falls shared a photo of Stevens Street flooded Friday morning.

Stevens Street in Turners Falls Friday morning (Credit: Nichole Voudren)

According to Hadley police, the northern portion of East Street is closed between Newton Lane and Rocky Hill Road due to flooding.

The South Hadley Fire Department is asking drivers to stay off the roads as temperatures are dropping rapidly Friday afternoon into the overnight.

The DPW in Adams is working to keep the roads safe, the police department is reminding residents to be safe when traveling.

An urgent message from the Great Barrington Police is warning residents to be cautious of falling trees, branches and powerlines. Do not approach any powerlines that have fallen. Contact the Great Barrington Police Department at 413-528-0306 extension 3 or 911 if it’s an emergency.

Monterey Highway Department closed Fairview Road from Main Rd to #67 due to mud. Access to #67 and above is via Beartown Men Road.

Ashfield Fire Department reports Steady Lane in the area of Norton Hill is closed as of 10:54 a.m. Friday.

The Warwick Police Department indicates that roads are experiencing areas of black ice and flooding. They urge drivers to be extremely cautious and slow down when driving through standing water. The highway department is working to clear flooded areas and there may be periodic road closures.

Lanesborough Police are asking drivers to use caution while driving. The temperatures are dropping below freezing and the roads are becoming icy, especially dirt roads.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Franklin, western Hampshire and northern Berkshire Counties until 7 p.m. Friday for accumulating snow, sleet and ice.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, eastern Hampshire and southern Berkshire Counties until 7 p.m. Friday for light snow/sleet accumulations and ice that may lead to slippery conditions.

Freezing rain and sleet will continue into the early afternoon. The icy mix will taper to scattered snow and sleet showers after 3pm. Snow and sleet accumulations will be less than 2 inches for most of us. Up to a quarter inch of ice is possible. Friday’s high temperatures will happen early in the morning and then will continue to fall into the 20s throughout the day.

Friday night will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the teens.