GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first wintry weather of the season has people getting prepared across western Massachusetts.

All of western Massachusetts should see some snowflakes or wintry precipitation Tuesday night but in Franklin County, there may just be a little bit more white on the ground when you wake up than down by Springfield.

The first flakes will arrive Tuesday evening and come just a week after 70-degree temperatures as a wake-up call for everyone. The storm shouldn’t have too much of an impact on roads and communities but people are still getting prepared.

This storm is supposed to be relatively small so plows won’t be taking away feet of snow during this first wintry weather of the season however, it still means all hands on deck for the Department of Public Works in Greenfield. The City of Greenfield is preparing by salting roads and getting their plows up and ready.

The expectation as of now is to have around an inch or 2 of snow and sleet before it turns to rain with higher amounts in the hin Franklin County.

Working for you in Greenfield I’m Heath Kalb 22News.

