PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 20 in Palmer was closed due to the river flooding from remnants of Hurricane Ida.

According to the MassDOT, they released a statement at 8:45 a.m. stating Route 20 in Palmer was closed in both directions. A detour has been put in place for drivers. As 9:06 a.m. the MassDOT says the water has receded and all lanes are now open.