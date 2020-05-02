Sadly, western Massachusetts’ warm weekend weather won’t last long

Shifting weather changes are mainly due to the position of the jet stream: sometimes it’s situated in such a way it’s dragging in warmer air from the southwest.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Temperatures on Saturday across western Massachusetts were much warmer than we’ve been the past few weeks and Sunday is looking even nicer. However, this is just a short-term warm stretch, and the weather will swing again, back to cooler than normal. 

If the swirling upper-level air changes, it can instead cause winds to push in from over Canada. That, on top of a high pressure system to the north, which also makes wind blow in from the arctic, can breed cooler-than-normal conditions, like we saw in April. 

In fact, despite this weekend, May is now in line to be a chilly one. 

NOAA updated their monthly forecast to now predict the average monthly temperature to be below average. So, if you’re waiting for more heat, you may not get as much as you’re hoping for this month.

Chances of above or below May average temperature. (NOAA CPC)

