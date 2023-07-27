SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Those high temperatures on the way Thursday afternoon and Friday present some safety hazards for people who work or play outside.

Whether you have a long day of labor outdoors ahead of you Thursday or just a few errands to run after noon the two major keys to staying safe are staying hydrated and cool.

Signs of heat exhaustion

Heat Exhaustion is the result of your body overheating. Signs include cool skin with goosebumps, heavy sweating, dizziness, fatigue, nausea, or a headache. You can also experience a weak, rapid pulse.

Signs of Heat Stroke

If you are experiencing heat exhaustion for an extended period of time, it can lead to heat stroke, which requires immediate medical attention. Signs of heat stroke include:

Hot red or dry skin

Rapid heart rate

Loss of consciousness

Heat stroke occurs when the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. It can cause permanent disability or even death if that person does not receive emergency medical treatment.

In order to avoid heat-related illness, it is important to keep your body as cool as you can. Wearing light-colored clothing if you plan to be outdoors and making sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day (at least eight ounces every 15-20 minutes) are some of the best steps you can take to stay safe.

First and foremost, drink plenty of fluids starting in the morning. Pre-hydrating is much easier than re-hydrating so get a head start. The same applies to keeping your home cool, kick on that AC Thursday morning before you start sweating inside. You will want to stay in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible, don’t rely on just a fan.

Current Temperatures

Circulating air can give you a false sense of security making you feel more comfortable without actually lowering your body temperature. If you don’t have air conditioning at home, cool baths or showers are a great way to lower your core body temperature. Or you can visit a cooling center, splash pad, or pool.