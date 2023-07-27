CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What would you do if you found yourself outside during a sudden severe thunderstorm?

When thunder roars, go indoors! That’s the advice every expert says to do when you’re outdoors and you hear that first rumble of thunder or you see lightning.

This summer western Massachusetts has seen multiple severe thunderstorms but people aren’t letting that stop them from going outside and enjoying the day, even on days where the forecast calls for the dangerous weather.

One golfer told 22News that he makes sure to stay safe by being aware of the conditions at all times.

“I have my radar and I check that periodically and the weather today you never know from one minute to the next it could be sunny and then you know,” said Ludlow resident John Amaral. “And in a lot of the golf courses they even have a shelter you can get to.”

Although the odds of being struck by lightning each year are less than one in a million, some factors can put you at greater risk, like being in water, being in an open field, or standing next to a tall or metal object. From 2006 through 2022, lightning caused an average of 27 deaths per year in the United States.

22News Storm Team meteorologist Adam Strzempko offers this advice. “Anytime you’re out on a day like today where we could be dealing with strong and severe thunderstorms, or even just a thunderstorm, you need to get indoors. It’s not safe to be outside when we have thunder and lightning, you can even be struck miles away from the actual storm. So the best advice is to get inside in an enclosed structure.”

According to the National Center for Environmental Health, if you’re working or doing some recreational activity far from any building, get in your car and wait out the storm. If you can’t find adequate shelter, the experts have some tips to reduce the risk of injury:

Immediately get off elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges, or peaks.

Never lie flat on the ground. Crouch down in a ball-like position with your head tucked and hands over your ears so that you are down low with minimal contact with the ground.

Never shelter under an isolated tree.

Never use a cliff or rocky overhang for shelter.

Immediately get out of and away from ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water.

Stay away from objects that conduct electricity (such as barbed wire fences, power lines, or windmills).

Learn more about preparing for disasters and emergencies at this U.S. Government’s READY website.