CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There were thunderstorms that moved through western Massachusetts Wednesday and some of those storms had quite a bit of lightning that caused some damage.
Dozens of people die each year from being struck by lightning, so it’s important to know what to do when a thunderstorm approaches your location.
- You want to take shelter in a fully enclosed building and stay away from windows.
- Do not use a corded phone, you can use a cordless phone or a cell phone.
- Do not take a shower or bath, the plumbing can conduct electricity.
- If you’re outside, do not take shelter under a tree. If the tree gets struck by lightning it can go through the tree and into you.
- Stay out of the water, you don’t want to be in a pool or lake.
Always remember when thunder roars, go indoors.
Adam Strzempko is a meteorologist who has been a part of the 22News team since 1996. Follow Adam on Twitter @22NewsStormTeam and view his bio to see more of his work.