CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There were thunderstorms that moved through western Massachusetts Wednesday and some of those storms had quite a bit of lightning that caused some damage.

Dozens of people die each year from being struck by lightning, so it’s important to know what to do when a thunderstorm approaches your location.

You want to take shelter in a fully enclosed building and stay away from windows.

Do not use a corded phone, you can use a cordless phone or a cell phone.

Do not take a shower or bath, the plumbing can conduct electricity.

If you’re outside, do not take shelter under a tree. If the tree gets struck by lightning it can go through the tree and into you.

Stay out of the water, you don’t want to be in a pool or lake.

Always remember when thunder roars, go indoors.

