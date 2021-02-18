Safety tips to keep in mind when snow blowing, shoveling

(WTNH) — But before set out to clear fallen snow, experts say to keep a few things in mind:

Do not shovel after eating or while smoking.

Take it slow and stretch out before you begin.

Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; it’s lighter.

Push the snow rather than lifting it.

If you do lift it, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel.

Lift with your legs, not your back.

Do not work to the point of exhaustion.

Know the signs of a heart attack, and stop immediately and call 911 if you’re experiencing any of them; every minute counts.

Doctors said they see a lot of snowblower-related injuries during the first few big storms of the season.

They say that just because the machine is off, that doesn’t mean you can stick your hand inside to clear out any debris.

“What happens is, you can get really thick snow or ice or rocks stuck within the blades and so when the blades stop, they have built up torque within them,” explained Dr. Andrea Halim. “So even if the snowblower is off and ‘unplugged,’ you put your hand in there to clear out some of that debris, those impeller blades will keep going with that release torque and can do a massive amount of damage to a hand.”

She also said wrist, forearm and elbow fractures are common during storms because people can slip and fall, so be sure to wear boots with good tread when outside.