CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts saw more snow Tuesday with some spots picking up a couple of inches.

When it comes to snow removal, it can be dangerous if you don’t use the right equipment or techniques. Of course, we all own either a snow shovel or a snow blower and while snow removal may sound simple, people get injured every year doing it.

When using a shovel, lift with your legs and not your back, especially when the snow is heavy and wet. Be sure to wear shoes with a good grip. While out shoveling, it can be icy and if you don’t have the proper shoes on, you can risk slipping and getting hurt.

The most important tip if you own a snow blower is to never put your hands in the snow blower to unclog it or get something out. If your snow blower is clogged, find a stick or some long object to put in the blower and remove the blockage. Every year, people put their hands in snow blowers and end up losing their fingers.

Enjoy the snow and have fun in it, but always put safety first.